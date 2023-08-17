Kate Middleton urged by Queen Elizabeth II to quit vacation

Queen Elizabeth II had her own reservations regarding Kate Middleton’s lifestyle choices.

The Queen held the belief that Kate, now the Princess of Wales, was leading a lavish and potentially unsuitable lifestyle for a future Queen.

In her book “William and Harry,” royal author Katie Nichols delves into Kate’s lifestyle, revealing that if she wasn’t accompanying William to Balmoral, the couple could often be found skiing or vacationing on Mustique.

According to Nichols, Kate’s frequent presence led to her being dubbed the “Queen of Mustique” by the press, a title that had previously been associated with Princess Margaret.

A source cited by Nichols remarked, “Her Majesty’s viewpoint was that if Kate were to eventually become William’s consort, she ought to have a meaningful occupation.”

Advertisement

The source further emphasized, “Engaging in a series of luxury vacations at high-end resorts does not align with the qualities expected of a young woman who might one day assume the role of Queen.”

In 2022, Kate assumed the title of Princess of Wales following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. As Queen Consort Camilla prepares for her role, Kate is poised to take on the role of the next Queen Consort.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read King Charles accepts Sarah Ferguson as she enters for family occasions Sarah Ferguson is experiencing a newfound level of acceptance from King Charles...