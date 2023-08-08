Cillian Murphy Says: ‘Oppenheimer’ Has No Deleted Scenes
Cillian Murphy has disclosed that Christopher Nolan's blockbuster movie "Oppenheimer" does not...
Kim Kardashian, who is famous for being on a TV show called The Kardashians, had a health problem a few weeks ago. But she’s getting better now because she’s really determined and has a trainer named Melissa Alcantara who helps her.
She hurt her shoulder, but she’s talking about it and how she’s getting better.
In an Instagram Story post, Kardashian candidly revealed, “I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I’ve been out of the gym a few weeks but I’m back!” This unexpected injury left the media mogul temporarily sidelined from her usual fitness routine.
When Kim Kardashian had a problem, she asked her trainer Melissa Alcantara for help.
Melissa, also known as Fitgurlmel on social media, has been with Kim on her fitness journey and knows about shoulder injuries too. They are working together to make a plan to help Kim get better and strong again.
Kim Kardashian and Melissa Alcantara have been working together to stay fit for many years, even though some people have said negative things about them.
Melissa stood up for Kim when people criticized her for wearing a tight dress at the Met Gala. She showed that Kim works really hard in her workouts. They have a plan that includes exercises for different parts of the body and doing cardio exercises regularly.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.