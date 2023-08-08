Kim Kardashian shared a surprising health setback.

Kardashian candidly revealed that she broke her shoulder and tore her tendon.

She is hopping back on her fitness routine with her trainer.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian, who is famous for being on a TV show called The Kardashians, had a health problem a few weeks ago. But she’s getting better now because she’s really determined and has a trainer named Melissa Alcantara who helps her.

She hurt her shoulder, but she’s talking about it and how she’s getting better.

In an Instagram Story post, Kardashian candidly revealed, “I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I’ve been out of the gym a few weeks but I’m back!” This unexpected injury left the media mogul temporarily sidelined from her usual fitness routine.