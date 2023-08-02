Advertisement
Lizzo Faces Harassment Lawsuit from Dancers

Lizzo, known for advocating body positivity and equality, is facing a serious legal challenge as three of her dancers filed a 44-page lawsuit against her. The allegations in the suit range from fat-shaming to forced conversions and sexual misconduct.

The lawsuit targets Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, and her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley. The accusations against Lizzo include overworking dancers, firing them for questioning her claims, and making inappropriate comments about a dancer’s weight gain.

Quigley, the dance captain, is accused of trying to convert the dancers to her religion, scolding them for pre-marital sex, and discussing explicit topics with the group.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer confirmed their readiness to pursue the case, while Lizzo and her team have not yet responded publicly. The seriousness of the allegations may have led to their silence.

As the lawsuit unfolds, the truth behind these claims will come to light, putting Lizzo’s advocacy and reputation at stake.

