Mehar Bano Receives Backlash For Outfit Choice During USA Trip

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano has once again sparked controversy with her fashion choices during her vacation in the United States. She has been accused of wearing provocative clothes and disrespecting her culture, but the Mere Paas Tum Ho famed actress remains unfazed by the criticism.

In a recent Instagram post, Mehar Bano shared a reel of herself enjoying her time in Oakland, exploring thrift stores, and contemplating getting a haircut. She also shared pictures of herself walking in the park while donning a tube top and skirt, which irked netizens.

“Left the husband at home to explore Oakland on my own,” the actress began in her post. “I went thrifting, and contemplated getting a $12 haircut from Chinatown and then sat my ass down in the park to get some fresh air,” she added. “Oh how I love being a woman!” the star excitedly expressed. “No, I did not get the haircut because I have developed an unhealthy attachment with my split ends,” the Churails diva concluded.

“Why does majority women leave Pakistan and take their clothes off?” an Instagram user commented, criticizing the need felt by those visiting abroad to adopt Western culture. Other users also came forward to lambast Mehar Bano for her clothing choices.

While facing criticism, Mehar Bano, known for her roles in Mor Mohal, Lashkar, Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, and Meray Humnasheen, has yet to respond to the ongoing controversy.

