Prince Harry & Meghan Markle returning to tried and true formula

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making a shift back to their familiar territory by unveiling a fresh set of career plans.

Reports suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are leaving behind their Hollywood glamour to embrace their charitable pursuits once again.

In her article for 9Honey, royal expert Natalie Oliver discusses the couple’s anticipated new beginning, coinciding with Meghan’s 42nd birthday. She ponders what lies ahead for the Sussexes and whether their influence remains as potent as before.

Oliver remarks, “They have announced several upcoming events on their calendar, primarily centered around charitable endeavors.”

She adds, “This shift suggests that their aspirations of attaining celebrity status in Hollywood have not materialized. Instead, they seem to be reverting to their familiar territory of philanthropic engagements.”

Oliver continues, “If the doors of Hollywood are closing on the Sussexes, their renewed emphasis on charitable initiatives emerges as the sole avenue available to them.”

“For a couple that has distanced itself from the Royal Family and its traditional aspects (with the exception of titles for their children), Harry and Meghan might have recognized the need to return to the time-tested approach employed by previous generations of royals: contributing to those in need.”

She concludes, “By prioritizing their responsibilities over personal gain, it’s conceivable that Harry and Meghan can find their way back on the right path.”

