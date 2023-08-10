Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to honor Queen’s death anniversary

In a special commemoration, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to honor the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in a unique manner.

Scheduled to attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have plans to pay their respects to the late monarch in their own meaningful way.

The couple will offer their acknowledgement and homage to Her Majesty, though they have not received any specific details or invitations regarding official commemorative events for the anniversary.

In contrast, King Charles is anticipated to spend the day “quietly and privately” at Balmoral in Scotland, reflecting on this significant occasion.

Emphasizing the weight of the occasion, a royal insider commented, “The passing of Her Majesty marked a poignant milestone that signaled the conclusion of a significant era. Since then, the Royal Family has been navigating a period of transition. Following the Coronation and the conclusion of the summer season, there will be a sense of anticipation about what lies ahead.”

The demise of Queen Elizabeth II occurred in September 2022. In her final days, she resided at Balmoral Castle alongside her successor and current King Charles.

