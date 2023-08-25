Prince Harry’s excuse for ignoring late Queen after cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry’s decision to apparently not visit Queen Elizabeth in her final days has raised significant questions, with experts and commentators wondering about his loyalty and motivations.

The issue of why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not travel to Scotland to see Queen Elizabeth during her declining health has come to the forefront.

Gyles Brandreth, a close friend of the Queen, disclosed her bone cancer diagnosis last year, which adds complexity to the situation.

Daniela Elser, in her analysis, raises a crucial question about the couple’s allegiances: “Given the knowledge about Her late Majesty’s deteriorating health, why did Harry and Meghan not visit her in Scotland?”

Despite naming their daughter after Queen Elizabeth, this decision not to visit has prompted speculation and inquiries.

Elser acknowledges that there was respect and admiration for the nonagenarian monarch, making the absence even more perplexing.

She further questions why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t bring Queen Elizabeth’s two youngest great-grandchildren to see her at Balmoral.

In the midst of her commentary, Elser mentions that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had embarked on international trips before, and they even had a charity tour planned in Europe for the summer that would have brought them close to his ailing grandmother.

The puzzling part remains: why didn’t they allocate a day or two to visit Queen Elizabeth during her final days?