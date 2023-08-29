Selena Gomez shuts down rumors that “Single Soon” is about The Weeknd

Selena Gomez’s new song, Single Soon, has been the subject of much speculation, with some fans believing that it is about her former boyfriend, The Weeknd.

However, Gomez has denied these rumors, stating that the song is not about anyone in particular. She said that the song is about being comfortable in your own skin and enjoying your own company.