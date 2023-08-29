Zendaya says she is tired of playing the “good guy”
Zendaya admitted that in the future she's like to take on the...
Selena Gomez’s new song, Single Soon, has been the subject of much speculation, with some fans believing that it is about her former boyfriend, The Weeknd.
However, Gomez has denied these rumors, stating that the song is not about anyone in particular. She said that the song is about being comfortable in your own skin and enjoying your own company.
In the song, the theme centers around the choice to conclude a relationship and notably alludes to the weekend within its lyrics.
Gomez explores the notion of considering different methods to end the relationship, such as placing a note in a jacket. Her lyrics convey a wish to avoid seeing any tears, particularly as the weekend draws near.
Gomez and The Weeknd dated for around 10 months in 2017. They broke up because The Weeknd wanted to concentrate a lot on his career. Someone said that The Weeknd cared more about his work and wanted to leave a mark in that area.
Although he wanted love, he was mostly focused on his job. Their relationship surprised many because he usually keeps his personal life private.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.