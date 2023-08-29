Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Selena Gomez shuts down rumors that “Single Soon” is about The Weeknd

Selena Gomez shuts down rumors that “Single Soon” is about The Weeknd

Articles
Advertisement
Selena Gomez shuts down rumors that “Single Soon” is about The Weeknd

Selena Gomez shuts down rumors that “Single Soon” is about The Weeknd

Advertisement
  • Selena Gomez’s new song has been the subject of much speculation.
  • Selena Gomez released a new track, Single Soon, on August 25, 2023.
  • This has sparked speculation that it is about Selena’s ex-boyfriend.
Advertisement

Selena Gomez’s new song, Single Soon, has been the subject of much speculation, with some fans believing that it is about her former boyfriend, The Weeknd.

However, Gomez has denied these rumors, stating that the song is not about anyone in particular. She said that the song is about being comfortable in your own skin and enjoying your own company.

Advertisement

In the song, the theme centers around the choice to conclude a relationship and notably alludes to the weekend within its lyrics.

Gomez explores the notion of considering different methods to end the relationship, such as placing a note in a jacket. Her lyrics convey a wish to avoid seeing any tears, particularly as the weekend draws near.

Selena Gomez denies Single Soon is about The Weeknd | Entertainment | independentnews.com

Advertisement

Gomez and The Weeknd dated for around 10 months in 2017. They broke up because The Weeknd wanted to concentrate a lot on his career. Someone said that The Weeknd cared more about his work and wanted to leave a mark in that area.

Advertisement

Although he wanted love, he was mostly focused on his job. Their relationship surprised many because he usually keeps his personal life private.

Also Read

Zendaya says she is tired of playing the “good guy”
Zendaya says she is tired of playing the “good guy”

Zendaya admitted that in the future she's like to take on the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story