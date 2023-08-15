Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and AbRam Celebrate Independence Day at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan marked the 77th Independence Day with his family at their Mumbai residence Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan marked the 77th Independence Day alongside his family at their Mumbai residence named Mannat. The renowned actor was accompanied by his spouse, Gauri Khan, and their youngest offspring, AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh revealed that it was AbRam’s suggestion to once again raise the Indian flag on their terrace, a tradition they initiated last year as well.

“Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it,” Shah Rukh Khan shared a snapshot and video capturing the eventful ceremony.

The image depicted Shah Rukh, Gauri, and AbRam elegantly attired in white, striking a pose alongside the National Flag. The video showcased Shah Rukh rendering a salute to the flag, accompanied by their staff members. Notably, Shah Rukh’s remaining two children, Aryan and Suhana, were absent from the occasion.

Devotees of the actor also extended their greetings for a ‘Happy Independence Day’ to him. “Bharat ki shaan (India’s pride) Shah Rukh Khan,” commented one fan. “Humara independence day ab ho gya (Our Independence Day is finally complete),” commented another fan.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan modified his profile picture on X (previously referred to as Twitter) by incorporating the tricolour, in alignment with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’. This initiative was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in anticipation of India’s Independence Day and urges individuals to showcase the Indian flag on their social media accounts.

Several other famous personalities turned to social media to post images and videos featuring flags. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also participated by raising the flag on their balcony. Accompanied by a picture of herself and Vicky gazing at the flag, Katrina conveyed her Independence Day wishes, writing, “Happy Independence Day.”

At her residence, Shilpa Shetty led the flag-hoisting ceremony alongside her mother and son, Viaan. The family joined in singing the National Anthem “Jana Gana Mana” in unison.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming appearance will be in the action-packed thriller movie “Jawan,” scheduled for a theatrical release on September 7. Directed by Atlee, the film features prominent roles played by Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra.

The film’s creators have just revealed the romantic song “Chaleya,” which has garnered a favorable reception from viewers. In addition to “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan is also set to star in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming movie “Dunki,” alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film’s official release date is yet to be announced.

