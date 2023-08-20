Simi Garewal’s Praise For “Made in Heaven” Sparks Controversy

Simi Garewal has taken to Instagram to express her admiration for the second season of Prime Video’s show, “Made in Heaven.” Known for her show “Rendezvous with Simi Garewal,” the veteran actor praised the series in an Instagram post, stating that it surpasses expectations. She shared a poster of “Made in Heaven” season 2 and mentioned in her caption that after watching the show, she finds “other series look so downmarket.” This comment sparked a range of responses from different corners.

Notably, other notable figures like Zeenat Aman and Katrina Kaif have also reviewed the series, praising its creators, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Simi went on to lavish praise on the show, describing it as unparalleled in various aspects of filmmaking, including acting, visuals, aesthetics, and screenplay. She acknowledged Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s brilliance while playfully expressing how the show has set a high standard, making other series seem less appealing.

However, this statement garnered mixed reactions from the online community. Some found Simi’s comment problematic, labelling it a “lame statement.” Others suggested alternative series for her consideration. While opinions differed, there were those who concurred with her, expressing how much they loved the show’s realism and production value. Simi’s endorsement comes after “Made in Heaven” season 2 began streaming on Prime Video, featuring familiar faces like Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur as wedding planners, orchestrating more extravagant weddings with added drama.

The second season retains the core cast from season 1, introducing new actors like Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar. Guest appearances include Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, Neelam Kothari, and Sarah Jane Dias as brides. However, the show faced controversy when Dalit author and journalist Yashica Dutt claimed that her memoir, “Coming Out as Dalit: A Memoir,” served as inspiration for an episode in season 2. Despite this, the show’s makers refuted the claims. Moreover, fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani criticized the show for using his designs without credit, exposing a dispute about the use of his creations in the series.

