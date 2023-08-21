Taika Waititi Opens Up About Chris Hemsworth’s Role In Possible ‘Thor 5’

The upcoming instalment of the Thor series is poised to introduce a new villain of even greater power than any the god of thunder has previously faced.

Recent reports have surfaced over the weekend, indicating that Chris Hemsworth is preparing to reprise his role as the lightning-wielding Marvel superhero, as the movie is currently in development at the Studios. Taika Waititi, who directed the last two Thor films, is said to be returning to helm the directorial responsibilities for the fifth instalment as well.

In a conversation with ScreenRant, Taika Waititi delved into the potential future of Thor within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“What remains to be done with his character? It should be something that continues the character’s evolution, in a way that’s fun and offers new challenges that build on the obstacles he must overcome,” Waititi explained.

“I don’t believe we should introduce a villain weaker than Hela. I think we must elevate the challenge from there and introduce a villain who is somehow more formidable.”

Hela, portrayed by Cate Blanchett in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, embodies the Asgardian goddess of death who shattered Thor’s hammer Mjölnir and seized control of Asgard. Waititi also shared his intention to pit Thor against “increasingly bizarre and fantastical creatures, monsters, and extraterrestrial beings.”

Although the confirmation of Thor 5 is still pending, Taika Waititi seems to have a number of plans in progress should the film move ahead.

Furthermore, Hemsworth confirmed in June that his reprisal of the titular character has not yet been officially confirmed.

