Tarun Tahiliani Criticizes ‘Made in Heaven 2’ for Design Inaccuracy

The second season of the popular web series “Made in Heaven,” created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, has been receiving widespread praise from both audiences and critics. However, amidst the accolades, the show has found itself embroiled in several controversies. Just recently, author Yashica Dutt raised allegations of her work being plagiarized without proper credit. Now, esteemed fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani has stepped forward, accusing the show’s creators of misrepresenting his creations within the series.

Renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani took to Instagram on Thursday, August 17, to voice his grievances. He shared a series of stories in which he claimed that the makers of “Made in Heaven” had utilized his designs but failed to attribute them to him or his label. Tahiliani further asserted that the show had employed a fictional character to showcase his clothing, thus breaching his trust. Notably, actress Mrunal Thakur donned Tarun’s clothing line in the second episode of the series. The garments were purportedly presented to her by a fictitious designer named Akshay Jaiswal, operating under an invented label.

In his initial story, Tahiliani posted an image of Mrunal adorned in his creation and expressed, “It is deeply disheartening when a prominent OTT series disregards the foundation of clothing provision. Take for instance: Substantial segments of the second episode of ‘Made in Heaven’ were styled using garments supplied by the Tarun Tahiliani studio, in good faith to the stylist.” He continued by asserting, “Regrettably, a fictional designer (played by an actor) representing an imaginary label showcased our attire! This constitutes a startling breach of trust. If this was the production house’s intention, they should have engaged a costume designer, conceptualized costumes, and proceeded accordingly.” See the post below:

In his subsequent story, he expressed a hope that such occurrences would not repeat with other designers in the future. He stated, “Let’s aspire to prevent the recurrence of such a situation for other designers who have generously lent their creations to OTT productions. Moreover, we anticipate that such actions will never be deemed acceptable moving forward. Tarun Tahiliani.”

“Made in Heaven 2” narrates the tale of two wedding planners based in Delhi, portrayed by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur. The series is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

