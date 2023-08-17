Tragic Loss: Bilal Ashraf’s Mother Passes Away

Bilal Ashraf, a talented Pakistani actor renowned for his roles in television and films like Superstar, Jannan, and Yalghar, is currently receiving acclaim for his outstanding performance in the popular drama “Yunhi.” However, amidst his professional success, the actor is facing a difficult period as he has lost his mother. Today, the unfortunate news broke that Bilal Ashraf’s mother has passed away.

Esteemed Pakistani director and actor Ehteshamuddin shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram account, expressing, “Bilal Ashraf’s mother passed away..Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un. Please keep her in your prayers, may Allah grant her the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous. Please note that her Namaz-e-Janazah will be held today after *Namaz-e-Isha (8:45 pm) at Majid Noor Ul Islam, Zamzama, DHA, Phase 5.”

A few days prior, Bilal Ashraf had posted thoughtful messages regarding the significance of prayer acceptance.

