Troubles Continue For Alec Baldwin In The Wake Of ‘Rust’ Shooting Incident

Alec Baldwin still faces potential legal troubles in connection with the Rust movie shooting, as there’s a possibility that he could be charged for pulling the trigger of the firearm.

Advertisement

Back in April, the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dropped by the New Mexico District Attorney, and he pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ to the charges. Despite Baldwin’s repeated denial of pulling the trigger, a newly obtained forensic report, featured in People Magazine, indicates that the trigger had to be pulled “sufficiently” for the gun to discharge.

Forensic experts Lucien Haag and Mike Haag, appointed by the State of New Mexico for the case, suggest that the incident occurred due to manual retraction of the hammer to a fully rearward and cocked position, followed by the rearward depression of the trigger at some point.

The report highlights, “If the hammer had not been fully retracted to the rear, and were to slip from the handler’s thumb without the trigger depressed, the half-cock or quarter-cock notches in the hammer should have prevented the firing pin from reaching any cartridge in the firing chamber.”

The report further explains that if these safety mechanisms were bypassed, it would result in a noticeably off-center firing pin impression on the cartridge primer.

Baldwin’s legal representation had previously claimed that the revolver had undergone modifications before the incident, but the newly discovered findings contradict these assertions of modifications. The tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set in October 2021 had a profound impact on the film industry. Hutchins was 42 years old.

During the movie’s filming, Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun containing a live round while on the set of the Western film at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

Advertisement

Alec Baldwin has consistently maintained that he did not intentionally pull the trigger of the gun that led to Hutchins’ fatal injury and the injury of director Joel Souza.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, responsible for overseeing the set’s arms and weapons, faced charges of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the incident.

In June, Gutierrez-Reed was accused of being hungover, potentially contributing to the tragic mishap by loading live ammunition into the revolver used by Baldwin.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement