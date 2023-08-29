Turkish actress Gulsim Ali stuns fans with new and bold look

Gülsim Ali is acclaimed for her role in “Diriliş: Ertuğrul,”

She captivates global audiences with her remarkable acting.

The Turkish actress recently shared captivating photos on social media.

Advertisement

Gülsim Ali, the renowned actress celebrated for her role as Aslıhan Hatun in the highly acclaimed Turkish series “Diriliş: Ertuğrul,” has captivated a global audience with her remarkable acting prowess.

With her extraordinary talent and captivating on-screen charisma, Ali has garnered a substantial international following.

Recently, she took to social media to grace her followers with a set of stunning photographs. The mesmerizing images showcase the Turkish artist adorned in a beige sleeveless jumpsuit, complemented by stylish eyewear and her hair styled in a sleek side part.

The post is accompanied by the caption, “Going into next week ????”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Gülsim Ali (@gyulsim)

Fans from around the world flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments and affectionate emojis.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.