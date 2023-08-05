When Offset tried covering up Cardi B’s cheating rumors

Offset tries covering up Cardi B’s cheating rumors.

Rapper said he tweeted after getting drunk on tequila.

Fans suggest this to be a cover up amid single release.

Advertisement

Just two days after Cardi B addressed cheating rumors, Offset is back in the spotlight, singing a similar tune. Some people speculated that their cheating drama was all for publicity, but Cardi B denied it, saying it was genuine. Now, Offset claims he was drunk when he tweeted about Cardi B cheating. Is he using this as a cover-up to promote his single “Jealousy”? Here’s what the rapper had to say about it all!

This week, the rapper known for “Clout” appeared on Angela Yee’s popular podcast, “Way Up with Yee.”

However, It’s part of a series of events and interviews they’ve been doing to promote their new single “Jealousy.” During the podcast, Angela Yee asked about the rapper’s tweets from June ’23, and he finally opened up about what happened that day.

Advertisement

The rapper from Georgia expressed his deep love for his wife, saying, “That’s my wife. I love her dearly.” Morever, their relationship was going through a rough patch with heated arguments.

On the day of the tweets, Offset was particularly upset about Cardi’s remarks, calling her a ‘pitbull at the mouth’ as a New York woman. After a few rounds of Casamigos Tequila, he took to Twitter and made cheating allegations against her.

Also Read Jennifer Aniston addresses liking Jamie Foxx’s ‘fake friends’ post Jennifer Aniston has spoken up about liking Jamie Foxx's controversial post. The...