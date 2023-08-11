Why is Bella Hadid being sued for her Instagram story?

Three years after Bella Hadid posted a copyrighted image on her IG, she is being sued by the agency.

The photographer has filed a legal suit against her for using copyrighted image.

The federal court is yet to give a date for the first hearing of the case.

Advertisement

A while ago, Bella Hadid posted a picture of herself taken by a photography company. The legal issue around this picture is still ongoing.

Recently, the photographer who took the picture shared a screenshot of Bella’s post and said that she didn’t have the right to share it.

The real owners of the picture are the agency and the photographers. Because of this, Bella is now being sued for what she did. The case has not yet gone to a big court, but the other side really wants to get paid for their work.

Advertisement On Wednesday, the photographer and the company went to a special court (called Federal court) to start a case against the American model Bella Hadid. The company that employs the photographer says that the picture she used in her online story was taken by their professional photographer. When she shared the photo without asking first, she might have to pay a lot of money for using something that belongs to someone else. This situation goes back to August 12, 2020, when she was photographed outside her home in New York. Then, on August 16, 2020, she put the same picture on her Instagram for her many followers to see. Advertisement Advertisement Even though Instagram stories go away by themselves after a day, the person suing Bella Hadid says they have a picture of her story to show as proof. If this goes to court, Bella might have to pay money for using a picture that belongs to someone else. It’s because the picture is protected by a copyright. Bella Hadid used a picture of herself as an Instagram story and ended up getting sued. Why? Chosen Figure LLC apparently owned the picture and Bella didn’t license it. IP law is wild. pic.twitter.com/p9rAMgiv9e — Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) August 4, 2023 Advertisement Advertisement