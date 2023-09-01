Abrar-ul-Haq and Iman Ali Collaborate on ‘Rano’ Song

The Pakistani music industry is in for a nostalgic treat as the legendary pop sensation, Abrar-ul-Haq, and the acclaimed actress, Iman Ali, are teaming up for an exciting collaboration. Their upcoming Punjabi song, titled “Rano,” promises to bring back cherished memories and captivate audiences once again.

Known for his powerful vocals, Abrar-ul-Haq is set to infuse his musical prowess into “Rano,” while Iman Ali’s on-screen charisma is sure to add an extra layer of charm to the music video. She was selected from a pool of options due to her versatility and acting skills, a choice that Abrar-ul-Haq praised, calling her a capable and serious artist.

Iman Ali has a history of starring in iconic music videos, including Abrar’s “Sanoon Tere Naal” and other hits by renowned artists like Shehzad Roy and Zoe Viccaji. In “Rano,” she will be portraying the character of Rano from Chandigarh, and the principal shooting is set to commence in Lahore in September.

Director Asad Mumtaz revealed that the music video will break away from typical stereotypes and offer a fresh and unique storyline. Both Iman Ali and Abrar-ul-Haq are celebrated figures in their respective fields, with a string of successful projects to their names. This collaboration is expected to create waves in the Pakistani entertainment scene, reminding everyone why they are the kings and queens of their crafts.

