Ayesha Omar’s Inspiring Participation In The 2023 Sustainability Summit

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar, known for her versatility, has once again demonstrated her multi-faceted talent. The renowned Bulbulay actress has consistently raised her voice on various pressing issues, both within Pakistan and on the global stage. She utilizes her platform to advocate for addressing critical concerns such as climate change, deforestation, children’s and women’s rights, and more.

During the Sustainability Summit 2023, focusing on climate and environmental challenges, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star delivered a speech presenting solutions for the preservation of nature and addressing climate issues.

Ayesha Omar proposed, “To tackle this immense and urgent challenge, comprehensive television campaigns, print campaigns, and digital campaigns must be initiated.”

Ayesha Omar emphasized the role of public figures like herself and NGOs in disseminating the message, recognizing the need for collective efforts to address these issues. Omar had previously participated in another WWF event that commemorated 50 years of nature conservation.

Expressing her commitment to the cause, she stated, “I am dedicated to doing everything within my capacity to conserve and safeguard nature in my homeland and around the world, particularly focusing on our forests, oceans, and wildlife. Let the work begin. NOW!”

