Ayeza Khan Faces Public Backlash For Overacting In ‘Mein’

Ayeza Khan, a renowned and highly talented Pakistani actress known for her outstanding performances in various hit drama serials, has gained immense popularity through iconic shows like “Pyarey Afzal” and “Mere Paas Tum Ho.” Her remarkable work extends to dramas such as “Chaand Tara,” “Chupke Chupke,” “Laapata,” and “Chaudhry And Sons.” Ayeza Khan’s on-screen presence has captivated her fans, who also admire her impeccable sense of style. She is currently starring in the much-discussed drama “Mein” alongside Wahaj Ali, directed by Badar Mehmood and produced by Big Bang Productions Presentation.

Recently, a video featuring Ayeza from her ongoing popular drama “Mein” has been circulating online. In the viral scene, she delivers an intense performance, raising her voice and shouting at her father for hiring lawyers who are perceived as incompetent and ineffective. However, fans have expressed their opinions that her performance appears to be exaggerated.

Many viewers have voiced the view that she seems to be excessively loud and that the scene is quite vexing, with her voice becoming grating. Fans have expressed surprise at seeing overacting from a talented actress like Ayeza. Some even suggested that characters depicting rich, stubborn, spoiled individuals may suit Sarah Khan more than Ayeza Khan. Many fans opined that Ayeza Khan should stick to portraying middle-class, innocent girl characters and that this particular role might have been better suited for Sarah Khan. The majority of fans have labeled Ayeza Khan’s acting as excessive and hard to bear.

Here is what netizens had to say:

