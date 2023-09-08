Director Kiran Rao Returns with ‘Laapataa Ladies’ After 12-Year Hiatus

Laapataa Ladies is a social comedy film directed by Kiran Rao.

The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Chhaya Kadam.

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on January 5, 2024.

Advertisement

For those curious about Kiran Rao’s directorial journey since ‘Dhobi Ghat’ in 2011, the wait is over. Her next directorial venture, a social comedy titled ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ is set to hit theaters on January 5, 2024.

Aamir Khan Productions unveiled the film’s teaser last Friday, showcasing rural Indian men reporting the mysterious disappearance of their newlywed brides.

The teaser is set in rural India, depicting two men reporting to the police that their newlywed brides have disappeared during a train journey. Ravi Kishan, portraying a constable, humorously asks one of the grooms for a photo of the bride, but he comically presents a picture of the bride wearing wedding attire, concealing her face.

Remarkably, the teaser doesn’t reveal the faces of the brides, creating an authentic sense of them being missing or “laapataa.”

The official synopsis of the film states, “Set in 2001, somewhere in rural India, LOST LADIES is about the delightful adventures of two young brides who get accidentally swapped on a train. In the ensuing chaos, they each encounter a host of colourful characters, resulting in hilarious and unexpected consequences. The young lost ladies must take it upon themselves to venture on an endearing journey: one of immense discovery about themselves and womanhood; and the heartwarming and heartbreaking nature of life itself.”

Advertisement

Produced in collaboration with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ features a screenplay by Sneha Desai, based on an original story by Biplab Goswami. The movie also boasts a cast that includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Chhaya Kadam.

Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ to Debut at Toronto International Film Festival, Marking Her Directorial Return After 12 Years Since ‘Dhobi Ghat,’ Which Featured Prateik Gandhi and Aamir Khan.

Also Read Jawan Day 1 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Rakes in ₹129 Crore Globally Jawan has grossed ₹129.6 crore in global box office earnings. Jawan is...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.