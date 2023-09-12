Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Says It’s Hard to Get Financiers

Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Vaccine War is billed as India’s first-ever bio-science film.

Vivek Agnihotri is preparing for the release of his upcoming film The Vaccine War, which is billed as India’s first-ever bio-science film. The trailer for the film, which will be released on September 28, was released on Tuesday.

In an interview, Agnihotri spoke about his difficulty finding financiers for the film and how the industry is behaving as if The Vaccine War doesn’t even exist.

Vivek said, “If you take a look at the list of upcoming films and the most anticipated releases put forth by news channels and newspapers, none of them include The Vaccine War. Since the last nine months, people were aware that we’re making this film. This morning, an eminent trade analyst sent me one such list of the expected films of this month and they stated that the next big hit will be another film that’s also releasing on September 28.”

Vivek was in a difficult situation where he needed to find money to make his film, but no one was willing to give him any money.

So, he decided to fund the film himself. He said, “That list of releases didn’t even include the name of our film as if we don’t even exist. If we don’t exist, how will anyone even finance our film? Aise situation mein kua khud khodna padhta hai aur paani nikalna padhta hai (In this situation, I will have to dig the well and also take the water out myself).”

The official description of The Vaccine War read, “The Vaccine War talks about the struggle of Indian scientists behind the development of vaccines and also unfolds many stories that went behind the curtains.”

The Vaccine War is a film about Indian scientists who developed India’s first vaccine against COVID-19. The film stars Nana Patekar as the head of the scientists, and follows their journey as they overcome various challenges, including budget constraints and negative media coverage.

Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi play supporting roles in the film. The Vaccine War recently had a special screening in the US, where it received a standing ovation.

