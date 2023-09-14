Idris Elba Shares Why He Ruled Himself Out Of James Bond Role

Idris Elba revealed the reasons for rejecting the James Bond role.

Elba cited concerns related to race as the primary factor behind his decision.

He explained that the controversy surrounding the idea turned unpleasant.

Idris Elba recently disclosed the reasons behind his decision to withdraw from consideration for the James Bond role while appearing on the Smartless podcast.

Elba, who was considered the top contender for the 007 film, shared the motivations for stepping away from the iconic character.

Characterizing the offer to portray Bond as “the pinnacle” of his career, Elba explained that he would have never accepted the role because it “became a matter of race.”

“The individuals who were unhappy about the idea turned the whole thing distasteful and discouraging, as it became a discussion about race,” the actor clarified.

Elba further stated, “It devolved into nonsense, and I bore the brunt of it.”

At present, the actor is featured in the new Apple TV+ series, “Hijack,” where he portrays a passenger on a flight from Dubai to London that becomes hijacked.

Additionally, it has been reported that the events in the series, which spans seven hours, “unfold in real-time while authorities on the ground work to find solutions.”

