Jared Leto’s Astonishing Hotel Wall Maneuver In NYC: Watch

Jared Leto is pushing the boundaries of rock climbing. The 51-year-old musician and actor, during a break from his Sunday bike ride through New York City, was seen ascending a brick structure without a harness. He utilized the building’s protrusions for gripping with both his hands and feet as he climbed.

According to reports, Leto climbed a few feet before dismounting and continuing his journey on his Citi Bike.

This daring act of mounting a building without a harness isn’t new for the Oscar winner; he was previously spotted doing so in June. Videos of Leto scaling a hotel corner wall in Berlin surfaced on social media, depicting him ascending to the second story before safely descending to the street.

In one of his Instagram posts from last month, Jared Leto propelled himself off the side of a mountain, though he did so while wearing a harness and rope. The caption included the phrase “Ready to swing into the weekend like,” accompanied by monkey and rocket emojis.

Jared Leto also shared professionally captured photos from his rappelling adventures in an Instagram carousel, with captions like “Got to spend some time in the great wide open,” accompanied by sunset emojis and images of him enjoying nature, such as fishing by a lake.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto)

Also Read Jared Leto took method acting to the next level Jared Leto's method acting on set has been criticised in the past,...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.