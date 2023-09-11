Kapil Sharma praises Saba Qamar’s wise words

Kapil Sharma is an acclaimed Indian comedian and actor.

He praised Pakistani actor Saba Qamar for her insightful words.

Saba Qamar has built a stellar career in Lollywood with notable projects.

Renowned Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has revealed his admiration for the intellectual prowess of Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a viral clip of Qamar from a television show appearance.

The clip showcased Qamar discussing the concept of a person’s energy affecting the reactions of those around them. She stated, “A happy person makes everyone happy, but a miserable person makes everyone feel dejected around them.”

The video gained widespread attention, eventually reaching Kapil Sharma, who expressed his appreciation for the words of the Hindi Medium star on his Instagram stories.

Saba Qamar has established herself as one of the finest actors in Lollywood, with a diverse portfolio of projects including Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam. Kapil Sharma, on the other hand, is a celebrated comedian and actor, known for his successful television show and films.

