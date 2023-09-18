Karan Johar Shares Memorable Encounter with Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar recently shared the unexpected beginnings of his friendship with Shah Rukh Khan.

Karan discussed his first acting experience at the age of 15 for a Doordarshan program.

Karan Johar talks about his first acting gig.

Advertisement

Karan Johar, a highly renowned and accomplished Bollywood filmmaker, has enjoyed a longstanding collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan throughout his career. However, the genesis of their friendship took an unexpected turn, as disclosed by KJO during a recent interview.

Additionally, Karan shared insights into his initial foray into acting, which dates back to his school days.

During a conversation, Karan Johar discussed his first-ever acting experience, which was for a Doordarshan program titled “Indradhanush.” Karan mentioned that he was just 15 years old and in the 10th grade when he was offered the acting opportunity.

His mother received a call because she was acquainted with the show’s director, Aanand Mahendroo, who explained that they needed a “large child” for a role. Subsequently, Karan went to Aanand’s office for an audition. Karan admitted that, up until that point, he had only participated in school dramas and was unfamiliar with the concept of auditions. Nevertheless, he managed to secure a small part in the show.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) Advertisement

In the same interview, Karan Johar also discussed his initial encounter with Shah Rukh Khan. Expanding on the narrative of securing his debut acting opportunity, Karan explained that he visited Aanand’s office to participate in an audition.

He said, I was waiting and there was somebody sitting doing the crossword and drinking tea. I looked at him, he looked at me. I found him familiar, he just smiled politely. For about four hours both of us sat waiting. Aanand walked in first. He tapped and said I’ll come to you and he went to this boy who was young and said, ‘we’ll do the part, we are on for the part.’

He said, no actually I came here to say I don’t want to do TV. I want to do film but I really liked the tiny office and I wanted to finish my crossword. After that, Aanand revealed that it was Shah Rukh Khan who had done the television show Fauji around that time.

Advertisement

Also Read Aaliyah Kashyap Opens Up About Weight Gain On Antidepressants Aaliyah Kashyap discusses various life topics in 'Opposites Attract.' She talked about...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.