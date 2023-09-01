Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan’s Glam Night Sparks Fan Favorites

Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in a black strapless gown.

Suhana Khan opted for a red strapless gown.

Kiara Advani wore a pastel green halter top paired with silk palazzos.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani, former co-stars from the movie “Good Newwz,” reunited at the launch of a beauty brand campaign on Thursday. They were accompanied by Suhana Khan, who is set to make her film debut with “The Archies” on Netflix.

All three of them showcased their utmost glamour and distinctive style during the event, making a remarkable fashion statement.

Kareena appeared breathtaking in a black strapless gown, accentuated by bold eye makeup and a striking pendant necklace. Echoing this style, Suhana Khan opted for a red strapless gown with a side slit, leaving her hair untied like Kareena. Meanwhile, Kiara joined the gathering in a striking pastel green halter top paired with silk palazzos, adding a touch of drama to her ensemble.

A paparazzo posted a video capturing their collective pose during the event, which sparked fan reactions in the comments. Many viewers were notably impressed by Kareena. One fan even expressed their admiration with a comment, “Kareena actually looks stunning for her age.” “Kareena is justtt soooo damn beautiful,” wrote another. One fan said, “Bebo will always be on top.” Another one also wrote: “3 alag alag generation (fire emoji, hands raised emoji, heart emoji) Suhana the lady boss.” A few individuals also referred to Kiara as the most beautiful.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) Advertisement

Before the event, Kareena had posted some captivating photos of herself on Instagram wearing a striking black gown. “I’m ready for tonite @tirabeauty,” she wrote in caption. Karisma Kapoor, her sister from the film industry, expressed her affection with a heart emoji in the comment section. Renowned stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also left a message “Smokin!” along with a fire and heart emoji. One fan also wrote, “Good looks, good looks and good looks – Eternal Goddess.”

Kiara also posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories, captioning it “Good night” along with a heart-shaped hand gesture emoji. Arjun Kapoor, who was also present at the event, took a selfie with the trio of women.

Kareena Kapoor is preparing for the launch of her thriller drama “Jaane Jaan” this month, marking her entry into the world of online streaming platforms. Kiara Advani is actively involved in her Telugu project “Game Changer,” in collaboration with Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is occupied with promotional activities for her inaugural film, “The Archies.”

Advertisement

Also Read Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ Aims for ₹500 Crore Before SRK’s ‘Jawan’ Release Gadar 2 is closing in on the ₹500 crore milestone. Gadar 2...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.