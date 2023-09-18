Advertisement
Meghan Markle receives criticism for her most recent crime

Meghan Markle receives criticism for her most recent crime

Articles
Meghan Markle receives criticism for her most recent crime

Meghan Markle receives criticism for her most recent crime

  • Meghan Markle receives criticism for her most recent crime.
  • Morgan highlighted the absurdity of the hate comments.
  • Meghan often faces criticism for various actions.
Meghan Markle has garnered significant support from experts who believe that the hatred directed at her is unjustified.

Author Lucy Morgan expressed her defense of the Duchess of Sussex in a piece. She questioned why Meghan Markle faces such intense hatred, particularly on social media, and pondered what Meghan had done to deserve it.

Morgan highlighted the absurdity of the hate comments Meghan receives, even for simple actions like dancing at a concert.

She mentioned how Meghan often faces criticism for various actions, including cradling her baby bump and speaking out against racism in the monarchy.

The latest incident that drew criticism was Meghan dancing at a Beyoncé concert, which Morgan found unfounded and perplexing.

