Meghan Markle uses touch to keep Prince Harry’s gaze in public.

According to body language expert Judi James, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry use attachment rituals to express their emotions and gain each other’s attention.

James observed their interactions at the Invictus Games and noted differences in their body language. Meghan appeared energetic, celebrity-like, smiling broadly, hugging, posing for selfies, and engaging with fans, while Harry exhibited moments of modesty, reflection, and more serious facial expressions.

James pointed out that Meghan often used touch, such as placing her hand on Harry’s arm when they sat together, to capture and maintain his attention.

Their facial expressions and approaches to public appearances revealed contrasting styles, with Meghan seeking attention and Harry adopting a more serious and reflective demeanor.

