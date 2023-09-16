Meghan refused to live in royal family after marrying Harry

Meghan refused to live in the royal family after marrying Harry.

Meghan Markle had no intentions of settling in the UK.

She always had her sights set on returning to California.

Meghan Markle had no intentions of settling in the UK or becoming an integral part of the Royal family before her marriage to Prince Harry, according to claims made by expert Tom Bower.

In an interview, Royal author Tom Bower asserted that the former actress always had her sights set on returning to California.

“She [Meghan] never intended to stay in England,” he stated. “She always intended to go back to California, and it served her very well.”

Regarding Meghan and Harry’s personal brands and their conflicts with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, Bower remarked that the couple’s success in the United States might be fleeting.

“I think they’ve [Harry and Meghan] got their own brand: Brand Harry or brand Markle,” he commented. “The question is how long they can sustain it.”

Bower added, “Netflix, Spotify, and his book created a lot of money, created a lot of publicity, created them and gave them a particular niche.”

“But, you know, the thing is, all this success is very transitory, especially in America. It lasts a day, two days, but there’s no substance there.”

