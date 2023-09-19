Advertisement
Edition: English
Netizens Delighted By Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain’s Parenting Humor

Articles
  • Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain charmed their fans with their son, Kabir.
  • Yasir recently shared an endearing video on his social media.
  • Iqra and Yasir were blessed with Kabir in July 2021.
In Pakistan’s entertainment sphere, the beloved pair of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain has consistently captivated fans with their undeniable connection, and more recently, with their adorable son, Kabir Hussain. This little source of delight has become a heartwarming presence on social media, winning the affection of the star couple’s admirers.

Recently, Yasir Hussain, the proud father, delighted his followers by sharing an irresistibly charming video on his social media account.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

In the video, Iqra Aziz is seen with their son, Kabir, enjoying a ride in an electric car, with the little one playfully mimicking his mother by engaging in a pretend phone conversation.

He captioned the post with, “Roles switched ????” – Here’s what fans had to say:

The couple embarked on their marital journey on December 28, 2020, and the joyful arrival of their son, Kabir Hussain, graced their lives in July 2021.

Also Read

Iqra Aziz Melts Hearts with Adorable pictures with her Son from Skardu
Iqra Aziz Melts Hearts with Adorable pictures with her Son from Skardu

Iqra Aziz has sparked a wave of endearing reactions. The accomplished star...

