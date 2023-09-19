Netizens Delighted By Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain’s Parenting Humor

Iqra Aziz Melts Hearts with Adorable pictures with her Son from Skardu
Iqra Aziz has sparked a wave of endearing reactions. The accomplished star...
In Pakistan’s entertainment sphere, the beloved pair of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain has consistently captivated fans with their undeniable connection, and more recently, with their adorable son, Kabir Hussain. This little source of delight has become a heartwarming presence on social media, winning the affection of the star couple’s admirers.
Recently, Yasir Hussain, the proud father, delighted his followers by sharing an irresistibly charming video on his social media account.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
In the video, Iqra Aziz is seen with their son, Kabir, enjoying a ride in an electric car, with the little one playfully mimicking his mother by engaging in a pretend phone conversation.
He captioned the post with, “Roles switched ????” – Here’s what fans had to say:
The couple embarked on their marital journey on December 28, 2020, and the joyful arrival of their son, Kabir Hussain, graced their lives in July 2021.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.