Prince Harry handling “full plate” as he adjusts to his new “job.”

Prince Harry has been remarkably active and engaged in various initiatives since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
His endeavors have encompassed partnerships with prominent brands like Netflix and Spotify.
Reflecting on Prince Harry’s career trajectory, royal expert Daniela Elser noted, “In 2020, as the world faced the rude shock of loo paper shortages, lockdowns, and the scourge of elasticized pants, the Duke had to come to grips with something he had never had before – a job.”
Elser emphasized that Prince Harry’s schedule is anything but light, likening it to someone trying to tackle a buffet in Las Vegas.
She acknowledged his exceptional talent and innate skill in charitable work, but also highlighted that his current life likely doesn’t afford him the luxury of dedicating a full eight hours a day to making the world a better place.
