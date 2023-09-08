Prince Harry says Queen Elizabeth is ‘looking down on us’

Prince Harry has shared his conviction that Queen Elizabeth is “watching over” him. During a short visit to London on Thursday, September 7, 2023, for the WellChild Awards.

The Duke of Sussex, who missed last year’s ceremony to rush to Scotland to be with his beloved grandmother before her passing, reassured the gathered audience that he was certain the late queen would have been pleased to see his continued dedication to the event.

Harry – whose arrived at Balmoral too late to say goodbye to the queen before her death – said: “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year when my grandmother passed away.

“As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist I still come to be with you all instead of going to her and that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

Advertisement