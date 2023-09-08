Prince Harry says Queen Elizabeth is ‘looking down on us’

Emily Ratajkowski refuses to follow fashion rules
Prince Harry has shared his conviction that Queen Elizabeth is “watching over” him. During a short visit to London on Thursday, September 7, 2023, for the WellChild Awards.
The Duke of Sussex, who missed last year’s ceremony to rush to Scotland to be with his beloved grandmother before her passing, reassured the gathered audience that he was certain the late queen would have been pleased to see his continued dedication to the event.
Harry – whose arrived at Balmoral too late to say goodbye to the queen before her death – said: “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year when my grandmother passed away.
“As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist I still come to be with you all instead of going to her and that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”
The 38-year-old member of the royal family, who shares two children, Prince Archie (aged four) and Princess Lilibet (aged two), with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, also delved into the topic of the “pleasures and difficulties associated with raising children.”
He said: “As a father of two – and three dogs, so basically five souls – I am acutely aware of the joys and challenges that come with parenting, and that’s with kids who aren’t facing health challenges.
“To the parent carers in this room, you have my sincerest admiration and respect. The level of support and responsibility you share daily is unrivaled and without fail. You deserve all the assistance that you need.
“It is our collective responsibility to continue to provide new and existing resources for you to advocate on your behalf and to help in any way that we can.”
Harry has been patron of WellChild, which supports seriously ill children and their families, since 2007.
