Prince William death conspiracy sparks fury online

In his article, the journalist mentioned that Prince Harry could, in theory, become the king because he’s fifth in line to the British throne.

He explained that this could happen if something unfortunate were to occur, like if Prince Charles passed away early. It’s important to note that Prince William and his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are all ahead of Prince Harry in the line of succession.

“But all three of them are under 18. If, for example, Prince William tragically died before his time – Prince George would still be our next King,” the article read.

The journalist said that Prince George would require a Regent to take on his duty until he comes of age.

“This could fall to Prince Harry, but the Duke’s desire to cut ties with the life of a working royal means this is unlikely.”