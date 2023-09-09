Advertisement
Edition: English
Prince William death conspiracy sparks fury online

Articles
Prince William death conspiracy sparks fury online

A British journalist, Cameron Walker, is facing criticism from many people who support the royal family.

This happened after he wrote an article on gbnews.com stating that there was no law in Britain that could stop Prince Harry from becoming the king.

“Although he’s no longer a working royal and has moved to California, there is nothing in British law that would take away his birthright,” read the article published on September 6.

It seems that many people criticized the journalist without actually reading the whole story. In the article, the journalist talked about why Prince Harry, who is the second son of King Charles, might be asked to do some of the King’s work if the King is sick or not in the country.

“This is unlikely, though, because the Queen and The Prince of Wales are also Counsellors of State, and King Charles has written to British lawmakers to say he’d be happy for his siblings, Anne and Edward, to also take on the role,” Walker argued.

In his article, the journalist mentioned that Prince Harry could, in theory, become the king because he’s fifth in line to the British throne.

He explained that this could happen if something unfortunate were to occur, like if Prince Charles passed away early. It’s important to note that Prince William and his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are all ahead of Prince Harry in the line of succession.

“But all three of them are under 18. If, for example, Prince William tragically died before his time – Prince George would still be our next King,” the article read.

The journalist said that Prince George would require a Regent to take on his duty until he comes of age.

“This could fall to Prince Harry, but the Duke’s desire to cut ties with the life of a working royal means this is unlikely.”

