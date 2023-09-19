Prince William expresses how glad he is to be back in US

Prince William expresses how glad he is to be back in the US.

King will engage in discussions with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Prince William aims to promote the Earthshot Prize. Advertisement

Prince William landed at Newark Airport in New York for his inaugural solo visit to the United States on Monday.

In his first statement upon arrival, the eldest son of King Charles III expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It’s so good to be back in the United States. No one does optimism and ingenuity like the American people, so it’s only right we unveil this year’s Earthshot finalists in New York City.”

During his US trip, the future British King will engage in discussions with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to celebrate the 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists.

Prince William aims to promote the Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental award now in its third year.

Prior to meeting the global statesman, the prince will visit the Billion Oyster Project to gain insights into the initiative’s efforts to restore oyster reefs in New York Harbor, with the assistance of school children and volunteers.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the husband of Kate Middleton, Prince William, is scheduled to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, where the 2023 finalists will be announced, and their projects will be showcased.

