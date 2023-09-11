Priyamani credits Shah Rukh Khan for moving her forward in ‘Zinda Banda’

In a recent interview. Priyamani, a prominent actress in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, shared an interesting anecdote about her experience working on the film. She explained that during rehearsals for the Zinda Banda song, she was initially positioned behind Shah Rukh Khan. However, Shah Rukh Khan himself took notice of this arrangement and decided to make a change. Priyamani recalled, “He said, ‘What are you doing behind me?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, sir. They’ve placed me behind you. This is what they said.’ He said, ‘No,’ and took my hand, caught my shoulder and made me stand next to him.”

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his desire for Priyamani to stand beside him, emphasizing their previous work together. He told the choreographer, Shobi master, and the director, Atlee sir, that he wanted Priyamani next to him, regardless of the choreography. Priyamani further revealed that during the song’s shooting, Shah Rukh Khan frequently sought her guidance on dance moves. In the final version of the song, Priyamani stood on Shah Rukh Khan’s left, with Sanya Malhotra on his right.

She praised Shah Rukh Khan’s commitment to rehearsing for the song and his willingness to accept her guidance. Priyamani also mentioned their previous collaboration in Rohit Shetty’s 2013 film Chennai Express, where they danced together in the popular song One Two Three.

Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar in his Bollywood debut and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, features an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). The film achieved remarkable success, grossing over Rs 380 crores at the box office in its first three days.

Also Read Dhanush, Priyamani poses with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dhanush and Priyamani pose with Bollywood's power couple, Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.