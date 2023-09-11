Rajinikanth Joins Forces With Lokesh Kanagaraj For ‘Thalaivar 171’

Advertisement

The major announcement has arrived, confirming the previous rumors. “Thalaivar 171” has now been officially revealed, and Rajinikanth is collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his upcoming film. Following the success of “Jailer,” the music for this film will once again be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and Sun Pictures is the production house behind it.

Sun Pictures, the makers of “Thalaivar171,” took to Twitter to make the official announcement, sharing a poster that unveils the tentative title, “Thalaivar 171,” against a backdrop of red and black, with blood splatters. The action sequences are entrusted to Anbariv, renowned for their work in “KGF.”

It’s noteworthy that Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures recently delivered a massive blockbuster with “Jailer,” which shattered multiple box office records, raking in Rs 650 crores. To celebrate this monumental success, Kalainthi Maran generously gifted expensive cars and substantial checks to the superstar, director Nelson Dilipkumar, and music composer Anirudh.

Anticipation for “Thalaivar171” is already sky-high, as it marks Rajinikanth’s next release following the highly anticipated “Leo” starring Thalapathy Vijay. The inclusion of Anirudh, whose music played a pivotal role in the success of “Jailer,” is another exciting factor.

This collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth in “Thalaivar 171” is their first, and the director is well-known for his successful films like “Maanagaram,” “Kaithi,” and “Master.” He is currently awaiting the release of “Leo,” featuring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and others in lead roles, scheduled for October 19.

There are reports suggesting that Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film with Rajinikanth will stand alone and won’t be connected to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Additionally, there’s a buzz that “Thalaivar171” could potentially be Rajinikanth’s final film. Renowned Tamil filmmaker and actor Mysskin revealed in an interview that Rajinikanth personally requested Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct his last film. While there’s no official confirmation, if these reports prove true, it would be a fitting conclusion to Rajinikanth’s illustrious five-decade-long career with Lokesh’s unique direction.

