Shahid Afridi Shares His Thoughts On ‘Main Hoon Shahid Afridi’

Renowned cricketer and former Pakistan national cricket team captain, Shahid Afridi, recently made an appearance as a guest on Vasay Chaudhry’s live audience talk show, Gup Shab. During the 34-minute episode, Afridi openly discussed various topics.

One of the topics that emerged was the Pakistani film “Main Shahid Afridi Hoon,” which starred Humayun Saeed. Afridi acknowledged his fondness for Punjabi dramas, thanks to teammate Abdul Razzaq. While asking Afrid’s preferred film genres, Vasay humorously admitted to having written the screenplay for “Main Shahid Afridi Hoon.”

In response, Afridi quipped, “Oh, you wrote that film? Its title should have been ‘Main Hoon Humayun Saeed,’ amid laughter from the audience and the host. Afridi went on to explain that he granted permission to use his name for the film because he believed it could convey meaningful messages, akin to the impact of the film “Munna Bhai MBBS.”

However, upon watching the film, Afridi humorously remarked that it should have been titled “Main Hoon Humayun Saeed” because of the actor’s extensive presence in the film and his perception that it lacked the intended positive messages.

During the same segment, Afridi expressed his desire for a biographical film about his life journey, highlighting his path to becoming a cricket sensation. He said, “It is my desire that a film be made on my life and the experiences that I’ve been through.”

