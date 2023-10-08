Sarah Khan Celebrates Alyana’s Second Birthday

Actress Sarah Khan celebrates daughter Alyana Falak’s second birthday.

A joyful occasion for parents, marked with love and well-wishes.

Warm wishes for Alyana’s bright future ahead.

The nation’s sweetheart is Sarah Khan. She has acted in numerous dramatic plays during her career, and people adore her for her beauty, acting skills, and humble nature.

Fans of Raqs e Bismil are eagerly awaiting the release of Namak Haram, in which Sarah Khan will co-star with Imran Ashraf. Falak Shabir, a singer, and Sarah Khan are parents to a daughter named Alyana Falak.

Sarah is delighted today because she is honoring her daughter. Alyana Falak is the pride and joy of her parents, and everyone can see how she is developing.

Today is Alyana’s second birthday, and Sarah spent some priceless time with the youngster. Here are some priceless pictures of Sarah and Alyana from those two wonderful years:

Sarah’s wish for her child is as follows:

