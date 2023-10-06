Sarmad Khoosat returns with his latest drama serial

Shahveer Jafry & Wife Steal The Show With Their Dance Move: Watch
Director Sarmad Khoosat is preparing for his return to directing with the upcoming drama series titled ‘Gumn.’
This new drama promises not only a compelling storyline but also introduces a fresh face, Feroz Kadri, in the lead role, alongside the versatile Tooba Siddiqui.
The poster, characterized by its dark and mysterious black-and-white color scheme, sets the tone for an intriguing and suspenseful narrative.
Feroz Kadri and Tooba Siddiqui are prominently featured on the poster, both portraying intense and enigmatic expressions, with bold splashes of red adding an element of intrigue.
A notable highlight of ‘Gumn’ is the debut of Feroz Kadri in the role of Rayaan. Through this project, Kadri aims to demonstrate his acting prowess and create a lasting impact on the audience.
The comeback of Sarmad Khoosat as the director, along with the addition of new talent like Feroz Kadri, strongly indicates that ‘Gumn’ is shaping up to be a must-see series.
