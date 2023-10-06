Sarmad Khoosat returns with his latest drama serial

Sarmad Khoosat preparing for his return to directing with the upcoming drama.

This new drama promises not only a compelling storyline.

Feroz Kadri and Tooba Siddiqui are prominently featured on the poster. Advertisement

Director Sarmad Khoosat is preparing for his return to directing with the upcoming drama series titled ‘Gumn.’

This new drama promises not only a compelling storyline but also introduces a fresh face, Feroz Kadri, in the lead role, alongside the versatile Tooba Siddiqui.

The poster, characterized by its dark and mysterious black-and-white color scheme, sets the tone for an intriguing and suspenseful narrative.

Feroz Kadri and Tooba Siddiqui are prominently featured on the poster, both portraying intense and enigmatic expressions, with bold splashes of red adding an element of intrigue.