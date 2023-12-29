Quordle Answer Today: Saturday 30th December 2023

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for December 30th: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word-guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle

TODAY’S QUORDLE HINTS AND CLUES

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with an A, 2 with an S, 3 with a G, and 4 with a G.

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: E, 2: Y, 3: N, 4: L.

Hint 3: Word 1 – (of an unpleasant or unwelcome situation or phenomenon) present or experienced to a severe or intense degree.

Hint 4: Word 2 – a sudden charge out of a besieged place against the enemy; a sortie.

Hint 5: Word 3 – make a deep inarticulate sound conveying pain, despair, pleasure, etc.

Hint 6: Word 4 – (of an animal, especially a dog) make a low guttural sound in the throat.



TODAY’S QUORDLE ANSWER

ACUTE

SALLY

GROAN

GROWL

