Who is Talissa Smalley? Age, Boyfriend, Net Worth Revealed!

All About Social Media Star Talissa Smalley

Talissa Smalley, born on June 25, 2004, at the age of 19, is a prominent American social media influencer based in Los Angeles. Recognized for her engaging content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram (@talissasmalley_), she has amassed a substantial fan base. Beyond being the daughter of the well-known comedian David C. Smalley, she is also a familiar figure from the “Daughter Issues” video podcast.

Broadening her digital presence, Talissa recently became a member of OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform where she shares exclusive content. Like numerous creators on the platform, she has posted explicit material there.

Unfortunately, an incident occurred when a video from her OnlyFans account was leaked and circulated on various websites, causing this blue-eyed sensation to become a trending topic on the internet.

How did Talissa Smalley become famous?

Talissa Smalley rose to social media stardom in recent years, initially gaining attention when her father, David, featured her on his Instagram. Her distinctive appearance captured the interest of audiences, rapidly growing her followers across various social media platforms.

A significant breakthrough came with the “Daughter Issues” video podcast she co-hosted with her father, resonating strongly with viewers and catapulting her popularity.

Building on this success, Talissa expanded her reach by creating captivating short videos on TikTok, amassing a substantial following in the millions.

Currently, she enjoys a substantial online presence with over 1.5 million TikTok followers and more than 151,000 on Instagram.

Taking her online persona to new heights, Talissa has also ventured into the realm of OnlyFans, where her subscription-based content has proven to be remarkably successful.

Who is Talissa Smalley’s Boyfriend?

Talissa, admired for her captivating blue eyes, is currently in a thriving romantic partnership. According to reports, she is romantically involved with Zoe Rex, a prominent TikTok star and musician.

Their connection began in October 2022 when they were introduced by a mutual friend, and since then, their bond has deepened.

Recently, they marked the one-year milestone of their relationship, and Talissa took to social media to express her gratitude to Rex for being a driving force behind her success. Their love continues to strengthen as time goes by.

Talissa Smalley Parents and Education

Talissa Smalley, born on June 25, 2004, in California, USA, hails from a family with its fair share of ups and downs. Her father, David C. Smalley, is a prominent comedian in social media circles and often graces the stage at the HaHa Comedy Club.

Talissa has faced adversity, particularly the loss of her older brother, Bryaden, a few years ago. Despite these difficulties, she was raised in Los Angeles under the care of her parents. The year 2017 brought its own set of challenges as her parents navigated through a tough period that ultimately led to their divorce.

Adding to the family’s complexities, David has openly shared on social media that Talissa’s mom, Brandy, grapples with mental health issues. Reports indicate that Brandy sought financial support from David’s followers and made public statements about him that were later revealed to be false.

In the midst of these trials, David strives to maintain an amicable relationship with Brandy, emphasizing the importance of it for Talissa’s well-being and happiness. Despite the challenges they’ve faced, the family continues to navigate their journey with resilience and a commitment to fostering a positive environment for Talissa.

Personal Information

Real Name Talissa Smalley. In News Leaked Video. Age 19. Birth Date June 25, 2004. Birth Place California, America. Lives in Los Angeles, CA, United States. Gender Female. Nationality American. Zodiac Cancer. Ethnicities Caucasian. Family Parents Father: David C. Smalley.

Mother: Brandy Smalley. Love Life Partner Zoe Rex. Follow on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@talissa.smalley Instagram https://www.instagram.com/talissasmalley_/ Body Measurements Height In feet: 5′ 2″.

In centimeters: 157.4 cm.

In meters: 1.574 m. Eyes Blue. Hair Brown. Career Profession OnlyFans Model. OnlyFans https://onlyfans.com/talissasmalley Net Worth USD 230 K.

