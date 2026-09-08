Andrew Garfield wants billionaires scared shitless after watching 'The Uprising' film

The actor’s comments came as the film’s central message about healing and social change was discussed during the screening.

Andrew Garfield has revealed that his upcoming film "The Uprising" is meant to do more than tell a historical story, saying he hopes its message about justice and rebellion will awaken audiences and leave today’s billionaires “scared shitless.”

The 43-year-old British-American actor stars as Ploughman, the leader of a rebellion against the rule of King Richard II, in the upcoming action period drama. Written, produced and directed by Paul Greengrass, the film tells the true story of the uprising that helped inspire the legendary tale of Robin Hood.

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Speaking at a recent screening, Garfield explained that he hopes "The Uprising" connects the struggles of its characters with issues people face in the modern world. He said the film should encourage audiences to recognize their own battles in the story while also sending a strong message to those in positions of power.

“I hope there’s some awakening that people feel,” Garfield said.

Garfield then delivered a blunt warning for wealthy viewers, saying, “I hope that if any billionaires watch it, they’re scared shitless.” The actor’s comments came as the film’s central message about healing and social change was discussed during the screening.

Greengrass has described the statement as relevant both to the present day and the period depicted in the film, saying its meaning remains true now just as it was about 600 years ago. He suggested that some of the world’s wealthiest people could be among those most in need of personal and emotional healing.

“I’m going to include the billionaires in that as well,” Garfield said, adding that they may be “the most soul sick” and could need healing the most. The Uprising is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on Sept. 10, 2026.