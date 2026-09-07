ACC announces schedule for Asian Games cricket competitions

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday confirmed the schedule for the men’s and women’s cricket competitions at the upcoming Asian Games, which will take place from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday confirmed the schedule for the men’s and women’s cricket competitions at the upcoming Asian Games, which will take place from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3.

All cricket matches will be played in the T20 format at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya.

Pakistan’s women’s team will start its campaign on Sept. 17 against Thailand. The women’s semifinals will be held on Sept. 20, while the bronze-medal match and final are scheduled for Sept. 22.

The men’s group-stage matches will take place from Sept. 24 to 26. Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are among the seeded teams and will enter the competition at the quarterfinal stage.

Pakistan will play its quarterfinal on Sept. 28 against the team that finishes second in Group B. India will face the Group A runner-up on the same day.

According to the draw, Pakistan and India can meet only in the gold-medal match or the bronze-medal playoff, both scheduled for Oct. 3. The men’s semifinals will be played on Oct. 1.

In the previous men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games in China in 2023, India won the gold medal after the final against Afghanistan ended without a result.

Pakistan lost the bronze-medal match to Bangladesh by six wickets, allowing the Tigers to claim third place.

A similar result was seen in the women’s competition, with India winning the gold medal, Sri Lanka taking silver and Bangladesh securing bronze after defeating Pakistan, which had previously won two gold medals.

Men's cricket schedule

Groups

Group A: Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal

Group B: Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Oman

Group stage





September 24





9:00am — Afghanistan vs Japan

2:00pm — Hong Kong vs Malaysia





September 25





9:00am — Hong Kong vs Oman

2:00pm — Afghanistan vs Nepal





September 26





9:00am — Japan vs Nepal

2:00pm — Malaysia vs Oman





Quarter-finals — September 28





9:00am — Pakistan vs B2

2:00pm — India vs A2





Quarter-finals — September 29





9:00am — Sri Lanka vs A1

2:00pm — Bangladesh vs B1





Knockout stage — October 1





9:00am — Semi-final 1

2:00pm — Semi-final 2





Medal Matches — October 3





9:00am — Bronze-medal match

2:00pm — Final





Women's cricket schedule





Quarter-finals





September 17





9:00am — Bangladesh vs China

2:00pm — Pakistan vs Thailand





September 18





9:00am — Sri Lanka vs Malaysia

2:00pm — India vs Japan





Knockout stage





September 20





9:00am — Semi-final 1

2:00pm — Semi-final 2





September 22





9:00am — Bronze-medal match

2:00pm — Final











