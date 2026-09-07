WhatsApp to let non-users join calls without an account

A new WhatsApp feature could soon allow users to call people who do not have a WhatsApp account. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp’s Android beta version 2.25.22.13 and expands the company’s existing call-link feature. Users would not need to install WhatsApp or create an account and could join calls through a web browser.

A new WhatsApp feature could soon allow users to call people who do not have a WhatsApp account. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp’s Android beta version 2.25.22.13 and expands the company’s existing call-link feature. Users would not need to install WhatsApp or create an account and could join calls through a web browser.

From the Calls tab, the host can select the type of call and create a link as usual. Anyone who opens the link will be taken to WhatsApp Web, where they can access the call interface without having a WhatsApp account.

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However, guests will not be able to join the call automatically. WhatsApp has added a system that requires the host to approve each guest before they can join because the company cannot verify the identity of people using the link.

The calls are reportedly expected to have the same encryption as regular WhatsApp calls. When someone opens the link, WhatsApp Web creates a session identifier that works as an encryption key.

Creating this key does not require a WhatsApp account, as the browser session is enough. WhatsApp uses a similar system for its guest chats, which began testing on Android in August last year.

Although guest chats and guest calls use a similar system, they work differently. Guest chats remain available for up to 10 days without any activity, while guest calls have no such time limit. Once the call ends, the session also ends and there is nothing left to review.

The host will continue to have control over the call. They can reject a guest’s request to join, remove anyone causing trouble or end the entire call.

WhatsApp has not yet announced when the new guest calling feature will be officially released.