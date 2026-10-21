ECP announces schedule for Islamabad local government elections

The ECP will release the final list of candidates on November 25, 2026.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled local government elections in Islamabad for Dec. 20, 2026, with nominations opening on Nov. 2 as the commission moves ahead with the electoral process under the 2015 law.





The ECP announced the schedule, outlining key deadlines for candidates, including the submission and review of nomination papers, appeals, and the allocation of election symbols.





The commission will issue a public notice inviting nomination papers on Oct. 30. Candidates can submit their papers from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6, and the list of candidates will be published on Nov. 7.





Officials will review nomination papers from Nov. 9 through Nov. 13. Appeals against returning officers’ decisions can be filed from Nov. 14 through Nov. 18, with decisions expected between Nov. 19 and Nov. 23.





The ECP will release the final list of candidates on Nov. 25 and allocate election symbols on Nov. 26. Voting will take place across Islamabad on Dec. 20. The commission plans to announce election results between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24.





Following the announcement, the ECP made its prior approval mandatory for transfers and postings of government officials in Islamabad to help maintain the integrity of the electoral process.





The commission also said it would enforce the election code of conduct to support fair and transparent voting. Despite the public holiday, ECP offices and returning officers’ offices will remain open to ensure election-related work proceeds without delays.