Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
20-OCT-2026
PETROL
-5.16 PKR
Rs. 381.14/ltr
DIESEL
-7.69 PKR
Rs. 389.27/ltr
Headlines
Anton Du Beke announces Christmas single and new festive tour ICCI seeks dedicated Hajj quota of 100 pilgrims for Islamabad’s business community Pakistan defeat England by 87 runs in tri-nation ODI series Olivia Rodrigo’s original ‘honeybee’ demo has fans begging for more Christina Applegate opens up about confusing medical revelation Pakistani man arrested by NCCIA in Rs. 35 billion fake U.S. stamp fraud case Judicial Commission recommends JIT to reinvestigate Mir Raza case Pakistan moves toward finalising new five-year auto policy PSX closes lower as KSE-100 index falls 814 points Pakistan set England 303-run target in tri-nation ODI series Gold prices fall by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan Grilled lemon remedy may help soothe throat infections and ease painful coughing Pakistan and Qatar join forces to boost security amid rising regional challenges IMF urges Pakistan to expand tax net, cut concessions to boost economic growth Pakistan’s army chief arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions Anton Du Beke announces Christmas single and new festive tour ICCI seeks dedicated Hajj quota of 100 pilgrims for Islamabad’s business community Pakistan defeat England by 87 runs in tri-nation ODI series Olivia Rodrigo’s original ‘honeybee’ demo has fans begging for more Christina Applegate opens up about confusing medical revelation Pakistani man arrested by NCCIA in Rs. 35 billion fake U.S. stamp fraud case Judicial Commission recommends JIT to reinvestigate Mir Raza case Pakistan moves toward finalising new five-year auto policy PSX closes lower as KSE-100 index falls 814 points Pakistan set England 303-run target in tri-nation ODI series Gold prices fall by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan Grilled lemon remedy may help soothe throat infections and ease painful coughing Pakistan and Qatar join forces to boost security amid rising regional challenges IMF urges Pakistan to expand tax net, cut concessions to boost economic growth Pakistan’s army chief arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions

Pakistani man arrested by NCCIA in Rs. 35 billion fake U.S. stamp fraud case

The case involves 16 bank accounts used to facilitate the operation.

Web Desk October 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The investigation is being supervised by Atif Amir, additional director of the NCCIA’s Lahore Zone

LAHORE: Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a highly wanted suspect accused of orchestrating an alleged Rs. 35 billion online fraud scheme that involved selling more than five million counterfeit U.S. postage stamps for $2 each through a website that reportedly operated for more than three years, investigators said.


The suspect, identified as Faheem Akram, ran the website LabelsBank.com from August 2023 through September 2026, marketing fake U.S. postage stamps to buyers online. Authorities are investigating the financial network behind the operation, including bank accounts linked to Akram and several of his family members.


According to investigators, the case involves 16 bank accounts used to facilitate the operation. Seven accounts reportedly belonged to Akram, five to his brother, two to his wife, and one each to his sister and maternal aunt.


The investigation is being supervised by Atif Amir, additional director of the NCCIA’s Lahore Zone. Investigators are examining transactions conducted through the accounts to trace the movement of funds and determine whether other individuals were involved in this scheme.


Authorities have registered a case under First Information Report No. 246/2026, and the investigation remains ongoing. To locate the suspect and gather evidence, the NCCIA deployed eight special teams across Punjab, Islamabad, and Sindh.


The teams conducted 35 raids at various locations and questioned 47 individuals as part of the investigation. Investigators also used advanced technological tools and artificial intelligence to analyze digital evidence and trace the suspect’s movements.


The inquiry included reviews of 122 call data records, 50 International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) tracking reports, and audio and video footage collected from 120 cameras.


Authorities are continuing to examine the evidence and financial records to establish the full scope of the alleged operation and identify any additional suspects.

Recommended

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
Faisalabad industrialist shot dead while pursuing stolen vehicle; Valet parking attendant implicated

Faisalabad industrialist shot dead while pursuing stolen vehicle; Valet parking attendant implicated
Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot
Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar