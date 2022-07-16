Ayan Mukerji changed his promotional strategy because of Kesariya

Ayan Mukerji, the director of the next film Brahmastra, has said that the audience’s response to the teaser for the movie Kesariya prompted him to change their original promotion strategy.

Ayan Mukerji, the director of the next film Brahmastra, has said that the audience’s response to the teaser for the movie Kesariya prompted him to change their original promotion strategy. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the movie’s leads, sing a love ballad called Kesariya. The song’s teaser was issued by the movie’s production team around the time the two stars’ April wedding. Ayan claimed in a post on Instagram on Saturday that the response to it made the team reevaluate their approach.

Fans praised Kesariya’s teaser since it marked Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s debut onscreen collaboration in a love song. Ayan stated on Instagram on Saturday that the first song from the movie was originally going to be about Shiva (Ranbir’s character). And he released a video from the song with fan reactions.

He wrote, “To be honest, I always imagined that we would launch a song which was just about SHIVA, as the first song of Brahmāstra. But there was so much warmth for the Kesariya Teaser, that we decided we had to put it out first (or, everyone would kill us)! And now, I can’t imagine it being any other way… because Kesariya is about Shiva and Isha… and their love, which, is the core of Brahmāstra…!”

The song will release on Sunday, Ayan also added, and wrote about how the film’s composer Pritam conceptualised it. “Our Music Journey really takes off tomorrow… with the launch of Kesariya! Pritam / Dada – was one of the first collaborators to take on the Brahmāstra journey, and we have spent years – of sleepless nights, making songs, rejecting songs, stressing on timelines, cups of tea, thinking discussing working creating – on Brahmāstra! I think – that relationship is the highest level of creative collaboration I have on this movie, and his work more than anyone’s, gives soul to this vision,” he wrote in his long caption.