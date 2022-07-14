Ektaa Kapoor promotes her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns

Ektaa Kapoor is preparing for her eagerly anticipated movie “Ek Villain Returns.”

Ektaa Kapoor is preparing for her eagerly anticipated movie “Ek Villain Returns.” John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani play the key roles in the movie. The film’s songs and trailer have already gained positive attention for all the right reasons. While the songs have won over the fans, it appears that Ektaa is also completely consumed by the film’s frenzy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

She just shared a video on Instagram with her followers. The video is an edited collection of her promotional trip to Dubai for “Ek Villain Returns.” uploading the video to her account, Ektaa wrote, “Maine tera naam dil rakh diya !! N u hurt 😉😉😉😉😉 #ekvillainreturns #villianindubai #villianandnagin.” Have a look:

To expand the film’s audience, Ektaa was also seen promoting it on her television series.

According to the amazing number of her future films and television programmes, Ektaa is planning to make 2022 all about romance, mystery, drama, action, horror, and excitement.

Her upcoming Anurag Kashyap-directed mystery drama film, “Dobaaraa,” is scheduled to debut on August 19, 2022.