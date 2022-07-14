Ektaa Kapoor promotes her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns gets a new release date starring Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani
Mohit Suri's directorial, Ek Villain Returns, which was previously scheduled to be...
Ektaa Kapoor is preparing for her eagerly anticipated movie “Ek Villain Returns.” John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani play the key roles in the movie. The film’s songs and trailer have already gained positive attention for all the right reasons. While the songs have won over the fans, it appears that Ektaa is also completely consumed by the film’s frenzy.
To expand the film’s audience, Ektaa was also seen promoting it on her television series.
According to the amazing number of her future films and television programmes, Ektaa is planning to make 2022 all about romance, mystery, drama, action, horror, and excitement.
Her upcoming Anurag Kashyap-directed mystery drama film, “Dobaaraa,” is scheduled to debut on August 19, 2022.
