Ira Khan introduces boyfriend Nupur Shikhare to grandmother

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, recently met her grandmother Zeenat Hussain. Her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare was with her.

She looked as gorgeous as ever in a black bralette and big earrings. The famous daughter is beaming for the photographer. She wrote, “Random happy photo,” as the caption.

See the post here:

Her friends and followers showered her with love in the comments area as soon as she shared the pictures. ‘Glad to see Zeenat aunty after so long (sic)’ was one fan’s comment, and another added, ‘Are you guys getting married?’

Ira and Nupur have been seeing one other for a while. The couple has never been reluctant to publicly declare their affection for one another. Their mushy Instagram photos and videos are a sight for sore eyes for their followers.

They marked their second anniversary last month. Ira sent Nupur a number of their photos and a touching message. It’s been two years, yet she wrote, ‘It’s actually been two years but it’s feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.” In every case. Nupur responded to Ira’s tweet by saying, “I love you too. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back.’



In a performance titled Euripedes’ Medea in 2019, Ira demonstrated her directing abilities. Hazel Keech and her brother Junaid Khan played the leading parts.